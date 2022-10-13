See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westchester, IL
Dr. Edward Goldberg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (101)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Goldberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Goldberg works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University
    2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 361-2111
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Building
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 243-4244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Goldberg since 2017 for various back problems. He is always very pleasant and he has a great staff! He orders the tests necessary to get to the root of the problem and always offers options on how to treat your injury. I would definitely recommend Dr. Goldberg.
    Kathryn — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Goldberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407835176
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
    Internship
    • U Ill Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

