Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Gluck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gluck works at EDWARD A GLUCK, M.D. in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward A. Gluck MD PC
    11203 Queens Blvd Ste 206, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 263-3737

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 31, 2021
    the staff is very courteous, the doctor is very patient and takes his time examining and explaining my condition. They took me right on time and I had a great experience
    — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Gluck, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1770661464
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
