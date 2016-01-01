Dr. Gindi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Gindi, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Gindi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Gindi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pedia-care Physicians Pllc1636 E 14th St Ste 108, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-6425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gindi?
About Dr. Edward Gindi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hebrew
- 1013012772
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gindi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gindi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gindi works at
Dr. Gindi speaks Arabic and Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gindi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gindi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gindi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gindi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.