Dr. Edward Gindi, MD

Pediatrics
2 (10)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Gindi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Gindi works at Pediacare Physicians PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pedia-care Physicians Pllc
    1636 E 14th St Ste 108, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-6425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Edward Gindi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1013012772
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gindi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gindi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gindi works at Pediacare Physicians PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gindi’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gindi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gindi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gindi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gindi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

