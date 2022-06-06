Overview

Dr. Edward Garner, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Garner works at Urgent MD LLC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.