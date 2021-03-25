Dr. Edward Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Gardner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Gardner, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
Kanis Office10201 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-5050
Arkansas Otolaryngology Center2305 Springhill Rd Ste 8, Bryant, AR 72019 Directions (501) 943-3214
Pathology Laboratories of Ark PA9601 INTERSTATE 630, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 202-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and very empathetic, he deserves 100 stars!
About Dr. Edward Gardner, MD
- Neurotology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
