Dr. Edward Gabalski, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Gabalski, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northwell Health Physicn Prtnrs10 Medical Plz, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (718) 470-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been under Dr. Gabalski care for 13 years and I couldn’t be happier. Dr. Gabalski has been amazing and patient with my son whom was not a great patient when younger. He has always gone the extra mile to make sure my son was comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Gabalski.
About Dr. Edward Gabalski, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851465991
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med-Dent, Otolaryngology North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- North Shore University Hospital
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
