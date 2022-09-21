Overview

Dr. Edward Fry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Jennings, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Reid Health and Schneck Medical Center.



Dr. Fry works at Ascension Medical Group Indiananpolis Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.