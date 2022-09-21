Dr. Edward Fry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Fry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Fry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Jennings, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Reid Health and Schneck Medical Center.
Locations
Care Group LLC8333 Naab Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Edward Fry MD10590 N Meridian St # 300, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 583-6046
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- Reid Health
- Schneck Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fry always has such a calming way about himself. It is very reassuring that all will be well. He explains all aspects of me: crystals in my lungs, my rheumatic arthritis, wounds on my legs, etc. and, oh yes, my heart! He is takes all the time I need to understand and to know what I need to do before I see him again in 6 months. He is AMAZING in all ways.
About Dr. Edward Fry, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710951181
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington University St Louis
- Grinnell College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
