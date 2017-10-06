Dr. Edward Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Edward B Friedman MD450 Fourth Ave Ste 214, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 425-3840
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Sliding Scale
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate the doctors knowledge and sensitivity to symptoms without my having to explain everything a dozen times. I appreciate his personal care, each appointment is continued right where we left off from the previous appointment. Only dissatisfaction has been with an older woman in the office who is not friendly niether in person nor on the phone. I would no less reccomend his care and expertise though. Oh and he returns phone calls! Personally!
About Dr. Edward Friedman, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053316794
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- Misericordia Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedman speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.