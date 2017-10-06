Overview

Dr. Edward Friedman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Friedman works at Edward B Friedman MD in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.