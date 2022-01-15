See All Psychiatrists in Killeen, TX
Dr. Edward Freeman, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Freeman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3106 S W S Young Dr Ste A103, Killeen, TX 76542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 634-4244
  2. 2
    Manfred & Associates PA
    3901 E Stan Schlueter Loop Ste 202, Killeen, TX 76542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 634-4244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Jan 15, 2022
    Dr. Freeman is very direct and honest. If you want someone to listen and help, this is the doctor for you. If you want someone to prescribe what you've already been taking without further diagnosis, or if you are easily offended by someone with a different opinion than you, he may not be the best choice. I saw Dr. Freeman for several years and found him to be very helpful and caring.
    Steve S. — Jan 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Edward Freeman, MD
    About Dr. Edward Freeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245269604
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

