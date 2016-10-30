Dr. Edward Franko Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franko Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Franko Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Franko Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Franko Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons PC3409 Worth St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-1730Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baylor Scott & White Urgent Care North Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 100, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franko Jr?
We have seen Dr Franco for many years. Skilled and thorough surgeon
About Dr. Edward Franko Jr, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316026412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franko Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franko Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franko Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franko Jr works at
Dr. Franko Jr has seen patients for Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open), Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franko Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Franko Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franko Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franko Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franko Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.