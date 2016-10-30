Overview

Dr. Edward Franko Jr, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Franko Jr works at HeartPlace in Dallas, TX with other offices in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open), Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.