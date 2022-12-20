Dr. Edward Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Frankel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Frankel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Medicine & Dentistry and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
OrthoArizona - Pima Center8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - Chandler Village525 S CHANDLER VILLAGE DR, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 750-0303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Excellent diagnostician
About Dr. Edward Frankel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902834104
Education & Certifications
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of Rochester School Medicine & Dentistry
- Stanford University
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frankel speaks Spanish.
262 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
