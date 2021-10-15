Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Fox, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Locations
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 218-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fox has been my doctor for 13 years. He listens, he cares and he has great bedside manners. I’ve been in the same MS therapy since 2008 and he doesn’t push any new medications. I recommend Dr. Fox to any MS patient who needs a Dr that is knowledgeable in the best treatment and that is up to date with the current research regarding MS.
About Dr. Edward Fox, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871528042
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
