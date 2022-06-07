Dr. Edward Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Fox, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Deaconess Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension St. Vincent Cancer Center Evansville3699 Epworth Rd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 471-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Deaconess Hospital
- Deaconess Union County Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Dr Fox Amazing Very professional , explains everything to where you understand the situation Always has a joke when you need it I’m now 15 years survivor Thank you Dr Fox
About Dr. Edward Fox, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1679546121
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- National Naval Med Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Wabash College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.