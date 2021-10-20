Dr. Edward Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Flores, MD is a Pulmonologist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas-Galveston (University Of Texas Medical Branch) and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
Montgomery County Lung CLINIC110 Commercial Cir, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 756-2488
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flores?
Sent my mother to Dr. Ed a couple years back. He has the biggest heart and love for his patients. Aside from being affiliated with Conroe regional, I’d recommend him to anyone. He’s a blessing!
About Dr. Edward Flores, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1912922386
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas-San Antonio
- University Of Texas-Galveston (University Of Texas Medical Branch)
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.