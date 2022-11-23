See All Podiatrists in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Edward Fitzpatrick, DPM

Podiatry
4 (22)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Fitzpatrick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.

Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Buffalo Medical Group in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY and Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buffalo Medical Group PC
    6325 Main St Ste 200, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1295
    Buffalo Medical Group
    3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1295
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Kaleida Health
    1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 568-3514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 23, 2022
    The entire staff from check in to exit were friendly, accommodating and professional. I was taken at my appointment time and had limited waiting to see the doctor. The assistant taking my x-rays was social and patient. Dr. Fitzpatrick was so nice, welcoming to questions and took the time to explain my foot problem. He was very professional and I would highly recommend him.
    Doreen — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Fitzpatrick, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972664449
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
    Medical Education

