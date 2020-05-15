Dr. Edward Finger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Finger, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edward Finger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Finger works at
Locations
-
1
Edward W Finger Jr DPM550 Maple Ave Ste 201, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 584-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finger?
A great doctor! Personable, cares about his patients, and performs procedures with skill! I tell everyone who is in need of a podiatrist to see him!
About Dr. Edward Finger, DPM
- Podiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1134235633
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finger works at
Dr. Finger has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Finger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.