Dr. Edward Felix, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Felix, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their fellowship with Natl Inst Hlth
Dr. Felix works at
Locations
Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast316 S Stratford Ave Ste B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 332-8446Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Felix is an expert in laproscopic surgery. 8+ relatives of mine and I have had surgery by Dr. Felix. All successful without complications. He's very easy to talk to and is enthusiastic about your success.
About Dr. Edward Felix, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Natl Inst Hlth
- U Ill Hosp
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felix accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Felix has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Felix speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Felix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felix.
