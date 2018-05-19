Overview

Dr. Edward Felix, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their fellowship with Natl Inst Hlth



Dr. Felix works at Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.