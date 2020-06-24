Overview

Dr. Edward Feldman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Feldman works at EDWARD J FELDMAN INC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.