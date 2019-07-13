See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Edward Farrior, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Edward Farrior, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Edward Farrior, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Farrior works at Farrior Plastic Surgery Specialists in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD
Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD
10 (90)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Hirschfeld, MD
Dr. Joseph Hirschfeld, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Wayne Lee, MD
Dr. Wayne Lee, MD
8 (25)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farrior Plastic Surgery Specialists
    2908 W Azeele St, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 875-3223
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Farrior?

    Jul 13, 2019
    I consulted with six physicians in the Tampa Bay area before choosing Dr. Farrior. My experience is nearly eight years old but I still recommend Dr. Farrior to friends who comment on how young I look for my age. I was 61 when I had a neck and face lift, brow lift, and lower bleph. I was satisfied in every way and am still, on occasion, told I'm beautiful. Who could ask for more?
    — Jul 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Farrior, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Farrior, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farrior to family and friends

    Dr. Farrior's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Farrior

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Farrior, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Farrior, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518052430
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa Genl Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Otolaryngology - University of Michigan Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Surgery - St. Josephs Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida - B.A. Biology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Farrior, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrior is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farrior has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farrior has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrior works at Farrior Plastic Surgery Specialists in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Farrior’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrior. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrior.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrior, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrior appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Farrior, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.