Dr. Edward Fahy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Fahy works at Group Health Port Orchard Medical Center (North Team) in Port Orchard, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

