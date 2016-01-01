See All Pediatricians in Port Orchard, WA
Dr. Edward Fahy, MD

Pediatrics
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Fahy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Fahy works at Group Health Port Orchard Medical Center (North Team) in Port Orchard, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Port Orchard Medical Center
    1400 Pottery Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough

Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Edward Fahy, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 46 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1053386128
Education & Certifications

  • U NM Hosps
  • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Fahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fahy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fahy works at Group Health Port Orchard Medical Center (North Team) in Port Orchard, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fahy’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

