Dr. Edward Facundus, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Facundus, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Baton Rouge General Physicians3600 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 381-2615Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Alabama Surgical Associates250 Chateau Dr SW Ste 105, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 880-1977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baton Rouge General Physicians8595 Picardy Ave Ste 235, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 763-4820
- 4 17732 Highland Rd Ste G-142, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (256) 880-1977
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Facundus, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Found
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
