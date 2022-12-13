Dr. Edward Faber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Faber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Faber, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Locations
OHC Kenwood4777 E Galbraith Rd # 320, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (888) 649-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faber was the Oncholigist I chose after doing some research for a second opinion. I was urged to see a specialist in Multiple Myeloma and was happy to see there was one in my area. I turned my entire care over to him and have never regretted it. I was in pretty bad shape at diagnosis and I am now "in remission" and under maintenence care with Dr. Faber. I have always felt from day one confident in his care. He has always been responsive to me and I have never felt rushed or dismissed. I feel blessed to have found him for my care and would recommend his expertise without hesitation. My wife truly believes he saved my life.
About Dr. Edward Faber, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faber works at
Dr. Faber has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Pancytopenia and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.