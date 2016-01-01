Overview

Dr. Edward Esparza, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA.



Dr. Esparza works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.