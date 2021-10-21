Overview

Dr. Edward Escobar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Escobar works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.