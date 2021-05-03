Dr. Edward Engle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Engle, DO
Overview
Dr. Edward Engle, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Engle works at
Locations
NJ Regional Ear, Nose & Throat Center1145 Beacon Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor too bad he wasn’t my primary too. Did more to help solve the problem than any one.friendly staff, doctor explains all.
About Dr. Edward Engle, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1417021627
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engle has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Engle speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Engle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.