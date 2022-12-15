Overview

Dr. Edward Eigner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Eigner works at All About Women's Care in Englewood, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.