Dr. Edward Eden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Eden, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They graduated from ST MARY'S SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Eden works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Faculty Practice36 W 60th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10023 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eden is brilliant, concerned and answers every question with a extremely insightful explanation. He is polite, kind and compassionate. And the consulate professional. He responds to questions promptly and assuaged my fears with going through my cat scans with me, extensively. His office is so polite and delightful, it's a pleasure to go there. I Highly recommend this practice for any lung issues.
About Dr. Edward Eden, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1679566673
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Northport VA Hosp/SUNY
- Detroit Genl Hosp
- ST MARY'S SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
