Dr. Edward Dupay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- FL
- Fort Myers
- Dr. Edward Dupay, DO
Dr. Edward Dupay, DO
Overview
Dr. Edward Dupay, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dupay works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Florida PA13691 Metro Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 768-2272
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Femur Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
- View other providers who treat Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Tibia and Fibula Fractures
- View other providers who treat Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Finger
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Hand
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Avulsion Fracture
- View other providers who treat Bennett's Fracture
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carpal Fractures
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complex Fractures
- View other providers who treat Compound Fracture
- View other providers who treat Compression Fracture
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Release
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Extra-Articular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Fractured Lower Leg
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Heel Spur
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Infectious Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Insufficiency Fracture
- View other providers who treat Intra-Articular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Ligament Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osgood Schlatter Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Elbow
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pathologic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Scaphoid Fractures
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Stabilizations
- View other providers who treat Simple Fracture Care and Casting
- View other providers who treat Simple Fractures
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spine Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries of the Knee
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture of Foot
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Tibia Fracture
- View other providers who treat Upper Extremity Fracture
- View other providers who treat Wear and Tear Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain or Strain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Dupay?
He is wonderful.I broke three bones and dislodged my ankle. He is a single practice so no big wait or lots of people! I love his P.A. Eileen! Everyone in the office is great !They took excellent care of me and I recommend him to everyone !
About Dr. Edward Dupay, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1962490375
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupay works at
Dr. Dupay has seen patients for Limb Pain, Difficulty With Walking and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.