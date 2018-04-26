Dr. Edward Duffy Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Duffy Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Duffy Jr, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Dr. Duffy Jr works at
Locations
Tuomey Cancer Treatment Center130 N Washington St, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 774-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duffy Jr?
This is YOUR doctor. He is utterly amazing- my husband had cancer and we had been to 3 hospitals for guidance--but it was just "right" with him. He is personalbe and professional and gets your anxiety and it all becomes simple- and all is just fine. He explains all and patiently continues to answer questions. My husband is well because of him and the experience is - top of the mark. Do not go elsewhere.
About Dr. Edward Duffy Jr, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffy Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy Jr.
