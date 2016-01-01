Overview

Dr. Edward Dubose Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Dubose Jr works at Prescriptions Inc. in Sumter, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.