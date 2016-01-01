Overview

Dr. Edward Douglas, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Douglas works at Advanced Alternative Healthcare in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.