Dr. Edward Dominguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Dominguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Locations
1
Riverside Surgical Associates3545 Olentangy River Rd Ste 525, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5456
2
Ohiohealth Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 261-1900Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
3
Hospice At Riverside and Grant3595 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5456
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dominguez was very down-to-earth in explaining what was wrong and the procedure he would be taking. He was very nice and calming. We left the office knowing we would be in good hands. Surgery day went very well. He spoke with us before the surgery and after. I would not hesitate in recommending Dr. Dominguez.
About Dr. Edward Dominguez, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Dominguez has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
