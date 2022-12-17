Dr. Edward Dolezal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolezal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Dolezal, MD
Dr. Edward Dolezal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
-
1
Crystal Lake Ophthalmology Associaties, PC280 Memorial Ct Ste A, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 396-6750Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Excellent Best experience, never saw this well in my life. great not having classes.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821045782
- Emory University - Atlanta, GA
- Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center Chicago
- Rush University Medical Center
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
