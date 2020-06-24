See All Otolaryngologists in Dublin, OH
Dr. Edward Dodson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Dodson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Dodson works at Ohio State Ear Nose and Throat Dublin in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio State Ear Nose and Throat Dublin
    555 Metro Pl N Ste 475, Dublin, OH 43017
  2. 2
    555 S 18th St, Columbus, OH 43205
  3. 3
    Ohio State University Department of Otolaryngology
    300 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Osu Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery LLC
    915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4000, Columbus, OH 43212
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 24, 2020
    Dr. Dodson is my hero. After finding out about my jugular foramen schwannoma, a coworker who had a similar diagnosis a few years back highly referred me to Dr. Dodson. He gave my coworker permission to give me his cell number and said he would be happy to answer my questions. I reached out that same day, and Dr. Dodson was quick to respond and gave me a call later that evening. At that point, I didn’t know anything about my condition or prognosis, and was absolutely terrified. Dr. Dodson took the time to explain things clearly, calmed my fears, and promptly got me in for an appointment. He assembled a surgical team for my specific needs, and performed surgery to remove my 4cm tumor earlier this year. Like I said, he’s my hero. I won’t say recovery was a breeze, but I’m 6 months post-op and feel great. I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome and I’m confident I had the best possible care. Also, his assistant Mollie is wonderful and makes everything so easy. I’m forever grateful!
    Lisa George — Jun 24, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Dodson, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    34 years of experience
    English
    1871686147
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dodson has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

