Dr. Nicholas Digges, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Digges, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on Founders' Circle1947 N Founders Cir, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 613-4680
INTEGRIS Health Partners10958 N May Ave Ste 116, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 607-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Digges is by far one of the best physicians I have ever encountered. He is knowledgeable, patient and trustworthy. He takes time with his patients and never appears rushed or preoccupied. He truly takes the time to consider each and every patient and their unique situations and concern. He makes incredibly well thought out decisions and is willing to explain and re-explain each step. He should be at the TOP of the list for recommended ENTs.
About Dr. Nicholas Digges, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1093731150
Education & Certifications
- The Silverstein Institute
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Digges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digges has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Digges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digges.
