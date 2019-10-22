See All Otolaryngologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Nicholas Digges, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.

Dr. Digges works at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on Founders' Circle in Wichita, KS with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on Founders' Circle
    1947 N Founders Cir, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 613-4680
    INTEGRIS Health Partners
    10958 N May Ave Ste 116, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 607-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 22, 2019
    Dr.Digges is by far one of the best physicians I have ever encountered. He is knowledgeable, patient and trustworthy. He takes time with his patients and never appears rushed or preoccupied. He truly takes the time to consider each and every patient and their unique situations and concern. He makes incredibly well thought out decisions and is willing to explain and re-explain each step. He should be at the TOP of the list for recommended ENTs.
    Julie L. — Oct 22, 2019
    About Dr. Nicholas Digges, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1093731150
    Education & Certifications

    • The Silverstein Institute
    • The Nebraska Medical Center
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Digges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Digges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Digges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Digges has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Digges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

