Dr. Nicholas Digges, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa.



Dr. Digges works at Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on Founders' Circle in Wichita, KS with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.