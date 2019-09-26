See All Otolaryngologists in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Edward Dickerson IV, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Edward Dickerson IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Dickerson IV works at Cape Fear Aesthetics in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1
    Cape Fear Aesthetics Pllc
    2053 Valleygate Dr Ste 102, Fayetteville, NC 28304 (910) 323-3757

  Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Hearing Screening
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Hearing Screening
Thyroid Scan
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Wound Repair
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Facelift
Facial Fracture
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Orbital Fracture
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
TMJ
Tracheal Surgery
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 26, 2019
    My surgery, 360-liposuction, was done by the best board certified plastic surgeon in the Sandhill area. Dr. Edward Dickerson has given me the opportunity to reclaim my life I lived in my younger years. I "had" stubborn area around my waist-line that was hard to get rid of with just exercise; no matter what I did nothing was working. My self-esteem started to decline and, when I went into his office for a consultation, I was embarrassed about showing my body; his nurse assured me that "It is a no judgement zone." Dr. Dickerson suggested a 360-liposuction which I was not sure what I needed; I just followed his lead and vision which was AWESOME. It is a true motto for his office, "When you are confident, you are beautiful." My self-esteem is off the charts; walking proudly!! I want to thank everyone in his office for caring about my well-being and being supportive; looking to do more body contouring soon. Call for your appt! KUDOS TO CAPE FEAR AESTHETICS: THAT AWESOME DR. DICKERSON
    About Dr. Edward Dickerson IV, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    31 years of experience
    English
    1376514521
    Education & Certifications

    MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
