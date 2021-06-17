Dr. Edward Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Diamond, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Diamond, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Diamond works at
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 510, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3660
AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Naperville100 Spalding Dr Ste 200, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 355-8776
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is Sophia Chen. I were see Dr. Edward Diamond recently. This was my first appointment with him. He really is a best doctor! He spent time listen me and view my record from other doctor. He was really thoughtful, patient, look every details and tried to figure out the best way to treat my problem. From medication, testing, to make next appointment etc. He took care and even accompany me to the front desk for arrangement my testing, x-ray etc. He is so kind, very experienced and very responsible, excellent!
About Dr. Edward Diamond, MD
- Pulmonology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1033161518
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
- U Pittsburgh-Montefiore Hos
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
Dr. Diamond has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sarcoidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
