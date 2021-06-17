Overview

Dr. Edward Diamond, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Diamond works at AMITA Health Medical Group Pulmonology Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sarcoidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.