Overview

Dr. Edward Detar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. Detar works at Kootenai Clinic General Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.