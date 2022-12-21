Overview

Dr. Edward Delsole, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA.



Dr. Delsole works at GEISINGER COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTER in Scranton, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.