Dr. Edward Delgado, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Delgado, DDS
Overview
Dr. Edward Delgado, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tysons Corner, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry|Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Delgado works at
Locations
-
1
Drs Delgado and Kuzmik PC8230 Leesburg Pike Ste 720, Tysons Corner, VA 22182 Directions (571) 470-8022
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delgado?
I was referred to Dr. Delgado for wisdom teeth extraction. I still had all 4 of them but # (1) had become problematic. I have had quite a bit of dental work done but this extraction was just about pain free. No swelling and very little blood. He took the time to explain the procedure and answer all questions. I highly recommend Dr. Delgado!
About Dr. Edward Delgado, DDS
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477613818
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Medical Center
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry|Georgetown University|Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado works at
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.