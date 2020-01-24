Dr. Decker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Decker, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Decker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Akron City Hospital (Ohio)
Locations
Matthew J. Marano Jr MD LLC200 S Orange Ave Ste 209, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Decker is an exceptional doctor. He actually listens to your concerns. Recommend him 100%.
About Dr. Edward Decker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital (Ohio)
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decker has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Decker speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.