Overview

Dr. Edward Decker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Akron City Hospital (Ohio)



Dr. Decker works at Marano Eye Care Center (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.