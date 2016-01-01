Overview

Dr. Edward Dauterive, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Dauterive works at Iberia Medical Center North Cmp in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.