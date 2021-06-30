See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Jose, CA
Dr. Edward Damore, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Edward Damore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Damore works at Leo B. Semkiw, M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Damore MD
    2430 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 371-2030
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Ganglion Cyst
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Ganglion Cyst

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Amazing, he's very thorough and attentive. I appreciate that even though I'm going through workman's comp his number one concern is the patient. He will do my rotator cuff repair and for the first time I'm not afraid of surgery. Thank you for all of your professionalism and care.
    Mhruiz42 — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Damore, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144244682
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

