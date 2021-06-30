Dr. Edward Damore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Damore, MD
Dr. Edward Damore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Edward Damore MD2430 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 371-2030Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing, he's very thorough and attentive. I appreciate that even though I'm going through workman's comp his number one concern is the patient. He will do my rotator cuff repair and for the first time I'm not afraid of surgery. Thank you for all of your professionalism and care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1144244682
- Stanford University
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
