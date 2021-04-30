Overview

Dr. Edward Dalton Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Dalton Jr works at ELLIOT HEALTH SYSTEM PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.