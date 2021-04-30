See All General Surgeons in Manchester, NH
Dr. Edward Dalton Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (9)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Edward Dalton Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.

Dr. Dalton Jr works at ELLIOT HEALTH SYSTEM PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elliot 1 Day Surgery Center
    185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 668-3067
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Elliot Hospital
    1 Elliot Way, Manchester, NH 03103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 669-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elliot Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Dalton Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225004005
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

