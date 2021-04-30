Dr. Dalton Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Dalton Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Dalton Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Dalton Jr works at
Locations
Elliot 1 Day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 668-3067Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Elliot Hospital1 Elliot Way, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Dalton for 25 years - an amazing Surgeon and person - extremely intelligent with the ability to communicate complex issues in layman's terms. I wouldn't go anywhere else. He's the best and so is his staff. Dr. Pemm and Techs Linda and Deb - off the charts!!
About Dr. Edward Dalton Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1225004005
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton Jr has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton Jr, there are benefits to both methods.