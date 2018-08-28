Overview

Dr. Edward Cussatti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Cussatti works at New York Bariatric Group in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.