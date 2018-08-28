Dr. Edward Cussatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cussatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Cussatti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Cussatti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Cussatti works at
Locations
West Islip Office560 Sunrise Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (800) 633-8466
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He explained the surgery, scheduled it quickly and I recovered quickly as well. Dr. Cussatti was personable and caring.
About Dr. Edward Cussatti, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- Stamford Hospital
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cussatti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cussatti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cussatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cussatti has seen patients for Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cussatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cussatti speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cussatti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cussatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cussatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cussatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.