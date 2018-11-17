Dr. Edward Cullom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cullom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Cullom, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Cullom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.
Dr. Cullom works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates PA1040 River Oaks Dr Ste 201, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 664-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He tells you like it is, listen to him,he seems to be a busy Dr , there for he's good, if you need to know something ask him,I trusted him with my surgery,I think God sent him to me , because I like him,I'm not much for Drs,in my boy he's AOK??
About Dr. Edward Cullom, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1710997135
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cullom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cullom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cullom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cullom works at
Dr. Cullom has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cullom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullom.
