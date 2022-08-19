Dr. Edward Crosland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crosland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Crosland, MD
Dr. Edward Crosland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta, Piedmont McDuffie and Washington County Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Sports Medicine Associates of Augusta1706 Magnolia Way, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 210-7529Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Champion Orthopedics440 Society Hill Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 210-7529
Sports Med Assoc of Augusta211 High Gate Loop, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 293-1160
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Piedmont McDuffie
- Washington County Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I broke my wrist in March of 2022. Was recommended to Dr. Crosland. He spent time with me and told me what needed to be done in a way I could understand. Walked me through the steps of surgery and first follow up, showed me my x-ray and explained the hardware that was put into my wrist. Excellent doctor and my results from surgery have been excellent. Would highly recommend him and his staff. Very good experience.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1366403958
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Army Med Center
- Wm Beaumont Army Mc
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Davidson College
Dr. Crosland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crosland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crosland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crosland works at
Dr. Crosland has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crosland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Crosland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crosland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crosland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crosland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.