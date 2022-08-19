Overview

Dr. Edward Crosland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta, Piedmont McDuffie and Washington County Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Crosland works at Champion Orthopedics in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.