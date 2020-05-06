Dr. Edward Costlow Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costlow Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Costlow Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Costlow Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10 Gerard Ave Ste 214, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 561-1585
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
OUTSTANDING! An old fashioned doctor, can usually get you in within a day of calling, has a fabulous assistant, you never wait once you're in the office, and he takes the time to actually talk to you, and listen.
About Dr. Edward Costlow Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275664450
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costlow Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costlow Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Costlow Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costlow Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costlow Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costlow Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.