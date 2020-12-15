Overview

Dr. Edward Costa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Costa works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Montvale, NJ, Northvale, NJ, Garfield, NJ and Harrison, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.