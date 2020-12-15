Dr. Edward Costa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Costa, DPM
Dr. Edward Costa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Montvale Office305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Directions (201) 391-0071
Northvale Office269 Livingston St, Northvale, NJ 07647 Directions (201) 767-8400Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 7:15pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pm
Complete Foot And Ankle210 Passaic St, Garfield, NJ 07026 Directions (201) 445-2288
Scarsdale Medical /White Plains Physician Associates600 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 102, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (914) 723-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Costa is very thorough and explains everything you need to know. The office is clean and run very smoothly. Dr. Costa is an excellent health care provider and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edward Costa, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- St. Thomas Aquinas College
Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costa works at
Dr. Costa speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
