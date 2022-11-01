Dr. Kemp Coreil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coreil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kemp Coreil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kemp Coreil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Dr. Coreil works at
MDVIP - Lafayette, Louisiana105 Patriot St # 202, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 348-0142
MDVIP - Lafayette, Louisiana4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 410, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 504-3335
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Coreil?
Dr. Coreil is a very caring person; always shows a lot of interest in his patients. He explains everything clearly and is ready to answer all your questions.He is well eased in drugs and can give you info on just about any one. He is probably the best Doctor We know.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407887441
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis|University Tenn Center Health Scis
- University Of Tennessee Memphis
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Dr. Coreil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coreil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coreil using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coreil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coreil works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Coreil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coreil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coreil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coreil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.