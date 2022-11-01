Overview

Dr. Kemp Coreil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Coreil works at MDVIP - Lafayette, Louisiana in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.